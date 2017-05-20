Upstate elementary students help make thousands of meals for families in need

Upstate elementary students volunteered their time to help provide thousands of meals to families in need over the weekend.

Students at Bethel Elementary School made 5,000 meals for Harvest Food Bank as part of a larger-scale Giveback Day where volunteers across the country worked together to make 160,000 meals total for local food banks.

Bethel Elementary was one of 22 school that participated in the program on Saturday through partnership with Boosterthon, and its students were among an estimated one million student volunteers.

Boosterthon’s annual Giveback initiative called “A Million Students Strong” “celebrates the collective impact of more than one million students across the country by donating to food banks in local communities.”

It all started with the Boosterthon Fun Run. Boosterthon pledged to provide three meals to local individuals in need each time a class reached $30 per lap, with the goal of providing 160,000 meals.

“Part of Boosterthon's mission is to help make every city thrive," says Chris Carneal, Founder and CEO of Boosterthon. "That's why we couldn't be more excited to join arms with students, parents, teachers and school leadership to pack meals that will go directly to kids and families in the cities we live in and serve. Not only will we strengthen our cities, but we'll strengthen each other in the process."

