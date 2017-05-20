Sheriff: Upstate woman charged after harboring 2 teen boys, including runaway

The Cherokee County Sheriff says what started as a burglary call ended in a short chase for a runaway juvenile and a possible attempted murder charge on Saturday.

Sheriff Steve Mueller says deputies were dispatched to a residence on Camp Road and Highway 150 in Gaffney for a burglary in progress Saturday afternoon. They say a man saw two juvenile boys trying to steal guns from one of his homes and called authorities.

The call took a turn when the man said he realized his daughter, who lives in the second house on the same property, knew the juveniles. Per the deputy report, the daughter was harboring the two 16-year-old boys, one of them being a runaway from Greenville. The other teen was from Cherokee and he was not a runaway, deputies say.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the boys took off running. The runaway juvenile from Greenville was eventually caught and arrested for petty larceny. The other 16-year-old fired at the home owner and took off running, the chief said. He was not located.

Investigators know who the teen is and are working to get warrants from family court, but the search has been called off. Deputies believe he got a ride from the area and will attempt to locate him at his home residence.

Chief Mueller says, he does not believe the teen is a threat to the community. He said he is unsure if he still has the gun he stole.

Once the teen is caught, the chief says he will face an attempted murder charge and a larceny charge.

Cassie Grimes, 28 of Gaffney, was charged with two counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, per the sheriff, because she was allowing both juveniles to stay and hangout at the residence.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

More news: Police ID man, woman killed in Forest City; suspect on run

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.