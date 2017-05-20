Deputies: Missing Newberry Co. woman with Alzheimer's found

Deputies said a missing Alzheimer's patient has been found after she wandered off on Saturday.

The Newberry Sheriff's Office, rescue personnel, family and neighbors teamed up to search for the woman off Glenn Street Extension, just outside the city of Newberry.

Norma Bostic was believed to have wandered into a densely wooded area near her home and was last seen around 6:30 p.m.

Bloodhounds and a SLED helicopter assisted with the search.

Just after 9:40 p.m., deputies said Bostic had been found after a deputy heard a female voice in a pastureland adjacent to St. Luke's Church Road. She was being treated by rescue squad members and EMS at the scene.

