Coroner responding to fatal Pendleton crash

PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner confirms he's responding to the scene of a crash in Anderson County.

Troopers said the incident happened around 10:23 p.m. along US 76 and Singleton Avenue in Pendleton.

Injuries were initially reported in the crash, per troopers.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

