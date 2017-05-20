Coroner responding to fatal Pendleton crash

You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
Troopers say one is dead and two others injured after a crash in Greenville County on Friday.
A former Spalding County teacher is facing several sexual related charges after she was caught with some of her students inside her vehicle when she was pulled over by police.
The Cherokee County Sheriff says what started as a burglary call ended in a short chase for a runaway juvenile and possible attempted murder charges on Saturday.
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.
State efforts to save a historically black college in one of South Carolina's poorest areas include offering local high school graduates free tuition.
A car wreck knocked out power for about 3,200 people in Greenville Co. early Saturday morning, according to Duke Energy Officials. Duke Energy confirmed that the wreck happened just after 1 a.m. South Carolina Highway patrol reported the accident happened near the intersection of Old White Horse Rd. and Highway 25 near Travelers Rest. Duke Energy's outage map reported that the wreck damaged equipment on scene. Viewers told FOX Carolina they saw a power line down in the area.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
Annual "Come Dream With Me" prom held at Anderson Civic Center for those with special needs. (5/20/17)
In honor of the men and women who have served and are currently serving in the armed forces, the city of Greenville hosted a celebration with music, aircraft and military displays and much more on Saturday.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office hosted the GCSO War Fund 5K on Saturday to benefit the families of local officers and deputies who are injured in the line of duty and unable to work.
A record-setting crowd in attendance at Greenville's 10th Annual Senior Prom. (5/19/17)
Byrnes HS softball team win 5A State Championship, 7-4. (5/19/17)
A ceremony was held Friday for the unveiling of a new veterans' memorial in Greenwood.
The family of fallen Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs took part in the award ceremony to honor Greenville Police Department officers, employees and other community members for their outstanding service.
After analyzing hundreds of thousands of resumes, Glassdoor has released a list of the top 20 jobs for college graduates and their median salaries.
The Fair at Heritage Park returns to the Upstate. (5/18/17)
