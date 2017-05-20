Coroner identifies victims in Laurens Co. double fatal shooting

Deputies, SLED on scene of shooting on Winetta St. (FOX Carolina: 5/21/2017)

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed a double homicide investigation is underway after a late night shooting Saturday.

The coroner identified the victims as 26-year-old Roydrecilous Irby of Gray Court and 43-year-old Sidney Speaks of Mountville.

Deputies said they were called out to a home in the 200 block of Winette St. around 11:15 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies said they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken from the scene by ambulance to Laurens Memorial Hospital, according to deputies.

The coroner confirmed Speaks passed away just after midnight either on scene or on the way to the hospital and Irby was pronounced dead at the hospital at midnight.

Witnesses told FOX Carolina a block party was going on when the shooting happened.

Law enforcement has not confirmed details leading up to the shooting at this time.

Deputies said right now this is an active investigation and there are no suspects in custody or identified at this time.

Investigators are following leads, according to the sheriff's office.

