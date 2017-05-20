Deputies, SLED respond to Laurens Co. shooting

Deputies, SLED on scene of shooting on Winetta St. (FOX Carolina: 5/21/2017)

Dispatchers confirmed a shooting was reported late Saturday night in Laurens County on Winetta Street.

Our crew on scene reported seeing Laurens County deputies and SLED agents on scene as well as several shell casings in the street.

Witnesses told FOX Carolina a block party was going on when the shooting happened.

At this time we do not have any information on victims or a suspect.

