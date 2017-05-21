Dispatch: At least one injured in Spartanburg Co. bar shooting

Spartanburg Co. deputies, Woodruff police respond to shooting on W Georgia St. (FOX Carolina: 5/21/2017).

Spartanburg County dispatchers confirmed deputies and Woodruff police responded to a shooting on W Georgia St. in Woodruff early Sunday morning.

The call came in just after 1:30 a.m.

According to dispatch, at least one person was shot.

Our crew on scene reported seeing a heavy police and deputy presence outside of the bar, "The Gathering" located in the 200 block of W Georgia St. where it appears the shooting took place.

At this time is unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the bar, but our crew on scene reported seeing what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front door of the building and a glass door shattered on the back of the building.

A witness on scene told FOX Carolina they were inside the bar, when they heard several gunshots.

We've reached out to law enforcement for more information on the victims and suspect in this case.

