BREAKING: Deputies searching for missing 1-year-old in Iva

Anderson County dispatchers confirmed deputies are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy who disappeared from a home on East Green St. in Iva.

Dispatchers said a call came in to report the child missing around 2:55 a.m.

We're told the toddler only has on a diaper.

Anderson County deputies brought out their K-9 unit to assist in the search.

