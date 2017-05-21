BREAKING: Law enforcement searching for missing toddler in Iva

Search for missing toddler in Iva. (5/21/17 FOX Carolina)

Anderson County dispatchers confirmed deputies are searching for a missing toddler boy who disappeared from a home on East Green St. in Iva.

Dispatchers told FOX Carolina the boy is between 1-year and 2-years-old.

Dispatchers said a call came in to report the child missing around 2:55 a.m.

We're told the toddler only has on a diaper.

Anderson County deputies brought out their K-9 unit to assist in the search.

Dispatchers told us this is a massive search and Iva Police Department, Anderson Co. Fire Department, Anderson Co. Technical Rescue Team and Anderson Co. CERT are all on scene assisting.

We are working to get a better description of the toddler and more information from law enforcement.

