Oldest continuously operating bar in SC taken by flames, per dispatch

Dispatchers confirm, the oldest continuously operating bar in South Carolina has burned down.

Bob's Place located at 1490 Moorefield Memorial Highway in Sunset burned down Saturday night, Vineyard Fire Department dispatchers say.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at 11:55 p.m.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

Holy Springs Fire Department was the main responding agency while Vineyards and Pumpkintown responded to the scene as mutual aid, per dispatch.

At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Bob's Place "is the oldest continuously operating beer joint in South Carolina. Mrs. Johnson is the proprietor. . Near the North Carolina state line, in the Blue Ridge Mountains, at an elevation of 1,750 ft. a small town bar with deep history and deep roots located in the mountains below Rocky Bottom. It is famous for live music, dancing in the streets, horseshoes, bonfires at night, tasty food from the road kill grill. Bob’s Place truly send thier love out to the bikers who roll through "live free ride hard" come kick your heels up on the mountain where the thunder always rolls!," according to visitpickenscounty.com.

