Officially 3 months until historic total solar eclipse in August

The countdown is on for one of the most eery things to witness in the solar system!

The first total solar eclipse to move across the contiguous United States since 1979 will happen on August 21, 2017 (which is a Monday for early planning purposes!) starting at 11:41 AM, reach its maximum at 2:21 PM, and end just after 5 PM in the Upstate.

The entire path of the eclipse will begin over the pacific northwest earlier that morning and traverse the United States moving southeast.

Just to be clear this is a SOLAR eclipse and not a LUNAR eclipse which happens much more frequently than a solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon falls between the sun and the earth and blocks the sun for a time. So yes, during the peak eclipse time it will gradually turn dark in the afternoon.

For optimal viewing, we need lots of sunshine uninhibited by cloud cover, so keep your fingers crossed for that!

Another important note about viewing is that special protective sunglasses need to be worn that can be purchased for a reasonable price. Otherwise, the UV radiation can harm your eyes especially while staring at the sun for that long.

Of course, checking with your eye doctor can clarify any other questions you might have about this.