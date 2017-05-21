Silver alert issued for endangered NC woman who may be headed through Upstate to Atlanta

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for a missing, endangered Greensboro woman who may be traveling through the Upstate to Atlanta.

Per the silver alert, 46-year-old Katheryn Joy Scarcia, also known as Joy Wyatt, was last seen at the Bus Depot in Greensboro. She was wearing a multi-color T-shirt, black jersey sweater, navy blue capri pants and white tennis shoes.

Scarcia is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the alert said.

The endangered woman is believed to be traveling south to Atlanta.

She stands 5-foot 11-inches and weighs 219 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Jillis at 336-373-2287.

