Multiple troopers on scene of collision on I-85N in Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

Multiple troopers on scene of collision on I-85N in Anderson

Posted: Updated:
Scene of reported collision on I-85 at Exit 35. (5/21/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of reported collision on I-85 at Exit 35. (5/21/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of reported collision on I-85 at Exit 35. (5/21/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of reported collision on I-85 at Exit 35. (5/21/17 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple Highway Patrol troopers are on scene of an accident on I-85 N in Anderson Sunday afternoon.

Per the SC Realtime Traffic Information System, a collision occurred around 12:50 p.m. on I-85 at Exit 35 northbound.

The collision is listed with injuries on the information system.

The left lane is currently closed.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene says there is a large Highway Patrol presence in the area.

Stick with FOX Carolina for any new developments.

More news: Loved ones share kind words about man, woman killed in Forest City; suspect on run

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.