Multiple troopers on scene of collision on I-85N in Anderson

Scene of reported collision on I-85 at Exit 35. (5/21/17 FOX Carolina)

Multiple Highway Patrol troopers are on scene of an accident on I-85 N in Anderson Sunday afternoon.

Per the SC Realtime Traffic Information System, a collision occurred around 12:50 p.m. on I-85 at Exit 35 northbound.

The collision is listed with injuries on the information system.

The left lane is currently closed.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene says there is a large Highway Patrol presence in the area.

