NC bridge closed until further notice after accident involving truck

The Oakland Road Bridge in Spindale is closed due to an incident involving a truck, per the Spindale Police Department.

Spindale Police released an alert Sunday saying the bridge, which crosses over the US Highway 74 bypass, will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after an accident Saturday afternoon where the bridge was struck by a transfer truck hauling heavy equipment.

The east bound side of the bridge was compromised during the collision and will continue to be closed until NCDOT determines the bridge to be safe or makes necessary repairs.

Barriers and signs were put in the area to indicate an alternate traffic route.

