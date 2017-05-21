Showers and storms continue into next week

Several more chances of rain and storms exist in the forecast into next week.

This evening, showers and storms continue but will gradually diminish after sunset. Thereafter, mostly dry weather with just a small risk of a shower will prevail through the overnight with lows in the 60s.

Monday will start mostly dry, but as a front makes a slow trek across the region, it could interact with peak heating hours and produce a scattering of showers and storms. At this time, the storms could begin in the mountains and develop a bit more into the Upstate.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring a good chance of rain and storms, but timing the individual “waves” of rain and storms is a big premature at this point. Plan on periods of rain and storms mixed in with some dry time during these days. Some storms could grow severe, but the timing and overall threat levels remain muddy to discern...stay tuned!

By Thursday, dry weather should return but a few upslope mountain showers could linger.

Friday into the weekend will see a return of hotter weather as highs return to the 80s. A few showers could show back up late Saturday into Sunday.

