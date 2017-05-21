Showers and storms continue into work week

Today won’t be near as much of a washout as yesterday was, but patchy fog and a few mountains showers are possible for the morning commute.

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will form this afternoon along a passing cold front in the southern mountains and Upstate with peeks of sun and highs in the middle 70s to near 80 degree until then.

Tonight through Wednesday evening presents some uncertainty, but throughout that time period, expect on and off heavy rain and thunderstorms with the possibility of localized flooding as the front stalls over the area.

A lingering shower is possible Thursday, but that is when things should begin to dry up and improve with highs still in the 70s.

Those should bounce back into the 80s with more sunshine by Friday and most of Memorial Day Weekend with pop-up showers possible by Sunday, and perhaps Saturday in the mountains.

