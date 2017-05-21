Troopers: One dead after crash on Powell Mill Rd

Troopers said one person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday.

The call came in at 3:25 p.m.

Troopers initially reported injuries in the collision on Powell Mill Road at County Road about half a mile north of Spartanburg.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Chevy Impala was traveling south on Powell Mill Road as the driver of a 2006 Crown Vic was traveling north along the same road.

The Crown Vic lost control, traveled left of center, and was struck by the Impala, per troopers.

The driver of the Crown Vic was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and became entrapped in the vehicle. The victim succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Impala was injured and transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

