Police searching for teen last seen at Upstate apartment complex on Friday

The Spartanburg Police Department is working to track down a missing teen last seen on Friday.

Per police reports, 17-year-old Shaquan Shaiheem Porter was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on May 19 at Norris Ridge Apartments on Norris Street in Spartanburg.

His mother said Porter was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts. She said he has a low haircut and is approximately 6-foot 3-inches and weighs 130 pounds.

Porter has the following tattoos:

“CEDRIC MOSS” on top of left arm

“WILLIE MAE GREER 10-06-57” on inside of left arm

“864” on top of right hand

“LOYALTY” on top of right arm

“DOT” on inside of right arm

Porter does not have any known medical conditions, and his mother did not know if he had any money on him.

Police will send a photo of the teen as soon as its available.

