Thousands in the Upstate without power after storms roll through area

Duke Energy's Outage Map reported thousands of customers in the Upstate without power after storms and heavy rain rolled through the area on Sunday.

A flash flood watch was in effect for some areas until 2 a.m. Monday as showers and storms drenched the region.

As of 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy's Outage Map reported 3,148 customers without power in Greenville County, 2,747 without power in Anderson County, 719 outages in Pickens County, 327 without power in Laurens County and 50 customers without power in Spartanburg County.

As of 6:40 p.m., Laurens Electric's Outage Map reported 305 customers without power in Spartanburg County and just 18 outages in Greenville County.

