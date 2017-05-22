Sewage spill reported near Anderson Co. neighborhood

Anderson County Wastewater said neighbors living near the Stonewall Woods Subdivision and Phil Watson Road area were alerted about a sanitary sewer spill on Sunday.

The wastewater company says heavy rains led to a main being washed out and an undetermined amount of wastewater to leak into Hembree Creek.

Workers are out making repairs and pumper trucks are dealing with the wastewater flow.

DHEC has also been notified.

Wastewater staff will be sampling the water for contamination.

No details were given on any precautions that residents should take.

