Police, firefighters called to Union apartment complex

Fire at Union apartment complex (May 22, 2017/FOX Carolina)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Union police and firefighters were called to the scene of a fire reported at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported at Lake View Garden Homes on Lakeside Drive just before 3 a.m.

A FOX Carolina crew on scene said fire trucks from the City of Union Fire Department were on scene.

