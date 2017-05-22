Police, firefighters called to Union apartment complex

Dispatchers confirm, the oldest continuously operating bar in South Carolina has burned down.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed a double homicide investigation is underway after a late night shooting on Winetta Street Saturday.More >
President Donald Trump's budget would drive millions of people off of food stamps, part of a new wave of spending cut proposals that already are getting panned by lawmakers in both parties on Capitol Hill.More >
The search is over for a missing toddler boy who disappeared from a home on East Green St. in Iva early Sunday morning.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department is working to track down a missing teen last seen on Friday.More >
The coroner confirms one person has died in a crash in Anderson County.More >
The woman's 8-year-old girl daughter 6-year-old son are in critical condition with life threatening injuries at Dayton's Children's Hospital.More >
Troopers said one person is dead after a crash in Spartanburg County on Sunday.More >
Cancer Survivors Park celebrates the Spirit of Survivorship Bridge with a private ribbon cutting ceremony and donor walk across the bridge. (5/21/17)
After a nearly 8-hour search, missing toddler Gabriel Hamby was located safely in the town of Iva about a quarter mile from his home.More >
Dance students honor founder of Miss Marion's School of Dance and fallen Officer Jason Harris at recital.More >
Annual "Come Dream With Me" prom held at Anderson Civic Center for those with special needs. (5/20/17)
In honor of the men and women who have served and are currently serving in the armed forces, the city of Greenville hosted a celebration with music, aircraft and military displays and much more on Saturday.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office hosted the GCSO War Fund 5K on Saturday to benefit the families of local officers and deputies who are injured in the line of duty and unable to work.More >
A record-setting crowd in attendance at Greenville's 10th Annual Senior Prom. (5/19/17)More >
Byrnes HS softball team win 5A State Championship, 7-4. (5/19/17)
A ceremony was held Friday for the unveiling of a new veterans' memorial in Greenwood.More >
The family of fallen Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs took part in the award ceremony to honor Greenville Police Department officers, employees and other community members for their outstanding service.More >
