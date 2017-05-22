Lanes reopen hours after I-85 crash in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Lanes reopen hours after I-85 crash in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Crash on I-85 northbound (May 22, 2017/FOX Carolina) Crash on I-85 northbound (May 22, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A backup was visible on Interstate 85 northbound in Greenville County early Monday morning following a crash.

Troopers said the collision occurred near mile marker 50 just after 4 a.m. The two right lanes were closed until just after 6 a.m.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said a large backup was visible behind the collision, which appeared to involve a vehicle striking the guard rail. Troopers suggested Verdae Boulevard as an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.