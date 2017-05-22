Lanes reopen hours after I-85 crash in Greenville Co.

A backup was visible on Interstate 85 northbound in Greenville County early Monday morning following a crash.

Troopers said the collision occurred near mile marker 50 just after 4 a.m. The two right lanes were closed until just after 6 a.m.

A FOX Carolina crew at the scene said a large backup was visible behind the collision, which appeared to involve a vehicle striking the guard rail. Troopers suggested Verdae Boulevard as an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.