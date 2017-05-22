GSP Airport completes $125M terminal renovation project - FOX Carolina 21

GSP Airport completes $125M terminal renovation project

Greenville-Spartanburg Airport (File: FOX Carolina) Greenville-Spartanburg Airport (File: FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

After four years of construction and $125 million dollars spent, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is ready to party for the completion WINGSPAN Project.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, the airport will be hosting a tour of the new highlights of the WINGSPAN project followed by a grand opening celebration at 6 p.m. in the Airport's Grand Hall.

Airport officials said the goal of WINGSPAN is to modernize the airport terminal and improve passenger traffic flow.

The terminal improvement plan includes renovations to baggage claim and the ticketing lobby, security checkpoint consolidation, implementation of sustainable practices and new restaurant additions.

