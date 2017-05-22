Troopers: Truck driver entrapped after Henderson Co. crash

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the left lane on Interstate 26 was closed Monday morning due to a crash.

NCDOT said the crash occurred near mile marker 56 in the Saluda area. Troopers said the crash was reported just before 6 a.m. but the caller saw the crash at 3:30 a.m.

Just before 8:30 a.m. troopers were working to extract the driver from the vehicle.

The driver ran off the road and down an embankment near the overpass for Macedmonia Road.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.