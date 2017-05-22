Troopers: Truck driver entrapped after Henderson Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Truck driver entrapped after Henderson Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
SALUDA, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the left lane on Interstate 26 was closed Monday morning due to a crash.

NCDOT said the crash occurred near mile marker 56 in the Saluda area. Troopers said the crash was reported just before 6 a.m. but the caller saw the crash at 3:30 a.m.

Just before 8:30 a.m. troopers were working to extract the driver from the vehicle.

The driver ran off the road and down an embankment near the overpass for Macedmonia Road.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.