Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

Reghan Michelle Berry of Greer will be laid to rest on Monday after a battle with heroin addiction which lasted for years.

In her obituary, relatives said the former Riverside High School student was sober for just over two weeks before her death.

"Addiction, however, won the war," Berry's obituary states. "To the person who doesn't understand addiction, she is just another statistic that chose to make a bad decision..."

Berry was more than her struggle with heroin, though, the obituary said.

"She was a sister, a niece, a granddaughter, a friend, a cousin, a human being with an addiction," according to the obituary. Her family said she turned to drugs to make her feel "normal like everyone else" but it robbed her of her job, her home, her sparkle and, ultimately, her life.

The raw message about Berry's life goes on to say, "We need to talk and educate the world about this epidemic."

Below is her full obituary:

Reghan was born on Sept, 13, 1994 at Greenville Memorial. She attended Riverside Middle and High School. Reghan leaves behind her loving mother Jennifer and step dad Brian, as well as her biological father Rick Berry. She also leaves behind Jacob and Abigail Woodward, James and Wesley Woodard and Richie Berry, as well as, her maternal grandmother Marguerite Cannon, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Let's continue to remember the Reghan we all knew and loved!



For many years she fought a heroic battle with addiction. She had been sober a little over two weeks but her disease still had a powerful hold on her. We wish she had recognized the beauty and strength that everyone else saw in her. It has been many long, hard,and agonizing battles for the last 4 years and she fought like a warrior every step of the way. Addiction, however, won the war. To the person who doesn't understand addiction, she is just another statistic that chose to make a bad decision; a very uneducated statement indeed, but none the less that is what they will say, along with some other hurtful statements. We don't care though, because for people who do understand, this is our baby, our oldest, our child, our daughter and my everything. She was a sister, a niece, a granddaughter, a friend, a cousin, a human being with an addiction. She turned to drugs to make her feel normal like everyone else. Heroin told her "I can make you feel accepted, I can make you feel alright, I can make you feel worthy, I can make you feel normal, I make you feel loved and I can make you feel nothing and make you feel like everything will be okay." What it didn't tell her was how it would devastate her family and tear it apart, take her job and leave her penniless, take her home and make her homeless. How it would take her sparkle and smile, how it would take her humor and how it would take and take and take until it took her life. We need to talk and educate the world about this epidemic. My prayers worked and my baby girl may not be here physically, but she is working miracles from Heaven. She could not make me more proud. I love you my Reghan girl. Shine down on all of us and keep working those miracles from Heaven. Reghan never judged a person in her life and opened up her heart to everyone.

A memorial service for Berry will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at Mackey Mortuary.

