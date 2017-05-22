Greenville Police introduce newest K-9 officer

The Greenville Police Department has new member.

K-9 officer Leo joins the force after a $20,000 donation from the Greenville Lions Club. The funds covered the cost of purchasing and training Leo, as well as food for seven years.

Leo, a black Belgian Malinois, will serve as a bomb-sniffing dog as well as a regular patrol K-9.

