Greenville Police introduce newest K-9 officer - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Police introduce newest K-9 officer

Posted: Updated:
Newest K-9 Leo (Source: GPD) Newest K-9 Leo (Source: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department has new member.

K-9 officer Leo joins the force after a $20,000 donation from the Greenville Lions Club. The funds covered the cost of purchasing and training Leo, as well as food for seven years.

Leo, a black Belgian Malinois, will serve as a bomb-sniffing dog as well as a regular patrol K-9.

MORE NEWS: Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.