Firefighters: Passersby pull driver from burning car after Spartanburg Co. crash

Car destroyed in crash, fire (Source: Roebuck Fire Dept.) Car destroyed in crash, fire (Source: Roebuck Fire Dept.)
ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Roebuck Fire Department was one of multiple agencies called to the scene of a fiery crash on Monday morning.

Firefighters said two vehicle were involved in a collision on Highway 146 which was completely shut down during the investigation. One of the vehicles in the crash caught fire and the driver was rescued by passing drivers.

In addition to Roebuck, Hobbysville, Woodruff, Cross Anchor and Enoree fire departments also responded to the scene.

Firefighters shared photos of a heavily-damaged care which burned in the crash.

