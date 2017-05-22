Greenville police: Thieves steal thousands worth of perfume from - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police: Thieves steal thousands worth of perfume from Sephora

The Greenville Police Department is working to identify a pair of suspects believed to be behind a pricey theft from a beauty store.

Officers said the suspects stole $2,600 worth of perfume from Sephora in Haywood Mall on May 16. The grand larceny incident occurred around 8:10 p.m.

Police shared store surveillance images of the suspects and asked anyone with information on their identities to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

