Anderson Co. deputies searching for teen missing nearly a week

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Deputies said 15-year-old Brent Ryan Phillips was last seen on May 16 around 7:30 a.m. when he was dropped of by his mother at Westside High School.

Phillips never attended school on that day, deputies said, and he has not been seen since. They said he may have been picked up by a resident of Visage Drive identified as Gabrielle Weese.

Phillips is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 133 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400 or contact detectives via e-mail.

