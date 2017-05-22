Deputies: Knife-wielding suspect robbed woman at Greenville Co. ATM

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at an ATM on Friday.

Deputies said around 4 a.m. a woman was making a withdraw from the ATM at SC Telco Federal Credit Union on Mills Avenue. An unidentified male approached her with a knife and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash, deputies said.

After taking the money, he fled on foot and has not been located, according to deputies.

No surveillance images or video have been released at this time.

