Call-In and Win CAROWINDS Ticket Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Watch, Enter and Win Anderson County Fair Tickets Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Monday, May 1, 2017, and ends Friday, May 5, 2017 at 8:59 a.m. E.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsors: WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615; TRZ Management P.O. BOX 13062 Anderson, SC ...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Watch, Enter and Win Fair at Heritage Park Tickets Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Monday, May 8, 2017, and ends Friday, May 12, 2017 at 8:59 a.m. E.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsors: WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615; TRZ Management P.O. BOX 13062 Anderson, SC...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Watch, Enter and Win a Kia Sweepstakes begins at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, and ends Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsors: WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615; Kia of Greenville 2424 Laurens Rd. Greenville, SC 29607 ENTRY: Watch The T...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Call-In and Win CAROWINDS Tickets Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, and ends Friday, May 26, 2017 at 8:59 a.m. E.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsors: WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615; Carowinds 14523 Carowinds Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28273 ...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Call-In and Win CAROWINDS Tickets Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, and ends Friday, May 26, 2017 at 8:59 a.m. E.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”).

Sponsors: WHNS/Meredith Corporation, 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC 29615; Carowinds 14523 Carowinds Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28273

ENTRY: Watch The Morning News on WHNS between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. E.T. from Tuesday, May 23, 2017 through Friday, May 26, 2017 A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 866-922-8106. The 100th caller answered by WHNS following the cue to call is a winner, once eligibility is confirmed. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of SC, NC, and GA in the Greenville/Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson DMA who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WHNS within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: One (1) daily winner (four [4] total winners will each receive a Family Four (4) Pack of tickets to Carowinds Amusement Park, 14523 Carowinds Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28273. Approximate retail value of each prize is $180.00. Tickets valid thru September 4, 2017, during Park’s normal hours of operation. One (1) prize per household. Winners are responsible for picking up prize at WHNS-TVs address by close of business on Friday, June 30, 2017. Transportation to the event is not provided.

Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greenville. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winners’ entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winners’ list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by Friday, June 30, 2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, prizing will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greenville. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, SC, NC and GA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, May 29, 2017, to Winners’ List/ Carowinds Tickets Sweepstakes at the WHNS address above.