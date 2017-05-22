Police: Young Greenville boy calls 911 after beaten with belt - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Young Greenville boy calls 911 after beaten with belt

The Greenville Police Department said a woman was arrested Friday after her young child called 911.

Officers said the boy called police from the bathroom to report his mother beating him with a belt and said he doesn't want it to happen again. When police arrived on scene, they said raised and swollen welts were visible on the child.

After talking to his mother, Melissa Abercrombie, officers said she seemed upset, annoyed and bothered by her son.

The Department of Social Services was called to the scene and the child was placed in the care of another relative.

Abercrombie was arrested.

