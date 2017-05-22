Coroner responding after car falls on victim in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responding after car falls on victim in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
First responders at home on Highland Street (May 22, 2017/FOX Carolina) First responders at home on Highland Street (May 22, 2017/FOX Carolina)
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle falling on a person Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported on Highland Street in Taylors.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a coroner was dispatched to the scene after a car fell on someone.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Snake's alive! Boa constrictor released in S. Carolina park

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.