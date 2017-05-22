Buncombe Co. deputies searching for missing woman

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman who walked away from an assisted living facility.

Deputies said Marsha Meeks left Chase Samaritan Assisted Living Center on Delea Drive on May 21.

She was last seen near McDonald's on Tunnel Road wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.

