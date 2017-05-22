Deputies: Upstate man arrested after taking off in victim's car while at store together

Deputies say an Upstate man is behind bars on a grand larceny charge after taking off in the victim’s car while they were at the store.

According to deputies, 32-year-old Timothy Bryan Turner of Westminster was booked into the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies say Turner and the victim had driven to a convenience store on S. Highway 11, when the victim went inside to purchase some items and Turner took off with the victim’s vehicle.

Based upon evidence gathered in the case and the fact that the victim did not give Turner permission to take the truck, an arrest warrant was obtained against Turner, deputies report.

The amount of the 1999 black Fore Ranger XLT extended cab pickup truck is around $2,500, per the arrest warrant.

Turner was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on the grand larceny charge and he remains in custody at the detention center. He was also booked on two general session bench warrants, and a hold has been placed on him by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

