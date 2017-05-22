Upstate woman pleads guilty to setting boyfriend on fire

William David Corteville is pictured in this photo provided by his family.

On Monday Angela Berry, suspect in the fatal burning of an Upstate man, pleaded guilty on multiple charges.

Berry was arrested in June 2015 after 53-year-old William David Corteville suffered severe injuries from being set on fire while he slept, investigators said. Five months later, Corteville died at Augusta Burn Center.

According to deputies, his skin "appeared to have melted off his body."

Berry was accused of dousing the victim in gasoline and igniting the fuel.

After Corteville's death, her charges were upgraded to murder and first-degree arson.

Berry appeared in court on Monday where she chose to enter a guilty plea.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman accused of setting man on fire in June now faces murder charge

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.