Hearing for accused serial killer Kohlhepp scheduled Friday - FOX Carolina 21

Hearing for accused serial killer Kohlhepp scheduled Friday

Posted: Updated:
Todd Kohlhepp (Courtesy: Spartanburg Co Sheriff's office) Todd Kohlhepp (Courtesy: Spartanburg Co Sheriff's office)
WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A hearing for Todd Kohlhepp, a suspect serial killer charged in the murders of seven victims, is scheduled for Friday.

According to online court records, a miscellaneous hearing for Kohlhepp is set for May 26 at 9:30 a.m.

Kohlhepp was arrested after investigators said a woman, Kala Brown, was found chained up on his rural Woodruff property in 2016. The Spartanburg County Sheriff said three victims, Brown's boyfriend Charlie Carver, and Megan and Johnny Coxie, were found buried on the land.

After Kohlhepp was taken into custody, the sheriff said he confessed to a 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.

Kohlhepp is facing numerous charges and lawsuits in connection with the cases.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Click here for latest in the Todd Kohlhepp case

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.