Solicitor: Upstate woman behind bars on drug, arson charges

An Upstate woman is behind bars at the Greenville County Detention Center on multiple charges including arson, per the solicitor’s office.

Per a report by Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins, 24-year-old Kayla Lynn Gosnell of Greer pleaded guilty to the following charges on May 18:

Possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute – third drug offense

Arson: attempting to burn

Habitual traffic offender

Per the solicitor’s report, Gosnell drove a Mitsubishi Eclipse into the woods in December of 2015 in the Moody Bridge Road area of Greenville County and an accomplice used a stolen truck to push the car further into the woods. Gosnell then set fire to the interior of Eclipse with paper and oil and caused $4,700 worth of damage before the fire self-extinguished itself by consuming all the oxygen in the passenger compartment, the report said.

Gosnell admitted to setting the fire and knowing the truck was stolen.

In a separate incident in September of 2016, Greer Police say they observed Gosnell driving a pickup truck with a license tag that did not match the vehicle. A records check showed her license had been suspended due to being declared a habitual traffic offender.

Gosnell was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her offenses. She will not be eligible for parole and she will be required to serve at least 85 percent of her sentence, the solicitor confirms.

