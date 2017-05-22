Flash flood threat as rain keeps coming

A Flash Flood Watch is out for the Upstate, northeast Georgia and southern mountains through 2AM Thursday morning. Periods of heavy rain are expected through the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight we’ll see scattered heavy showers and t-storms, but should see a lull toward midnight. Rain ramps back up toward the morning commute on Tuesday, with pockets or torrential rain possible. Highs will only warm into the low to mid 70s, with more rounds of rain possible late Tuesday as well.

Wednesday will bring a drier morning forecast, as it looks for now anyway, but the afternoon will feature scattered showers and t-storms. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s once again.

Rain will be pushing out by Wednesday night, but a few more showers are possible Thursday afternoon before we completely dry out. Expect sunshine to start the Memorial Day weekend with highs back to near 90 by Saturday! Showers are possible late Sunday into Monday.

