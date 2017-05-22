Rain and flood threats continue today, but clear before the weekend

Today will be rainy most of the day as waves of moisture continuously move up from the southwest.

There will be a couple of short breaks here and there, but it won’t be until almost dinnertime when we start to see the soggy conditions exit to the northeast.

Due to soaked ground from the past few days, and more rain today, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for most of the area until late tonight.

Overnight, expect a brief dry period before another round of rain and a few potentially strong to severe thunderstorms move in tomorrow afternoon and evening.

A leftover shower or two is possible Thursday as highs remain in the 60s and 70s before warming back into the 70s and 80s on Friday and stick around for Memorial Day weekend.

Generally dry weather is expected through the holiday, except a few spotty storms from late Sunday into Monday, though they should be few and far between.

