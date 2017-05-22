Coroner IDs Upstate man killed in head-on collision in Spartanburg Co.

SC Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to a fatal collision that occurred on Cross Anchor Road on Monday.

Per trooper reports, the collision occurred at 8:12 a.m. on Cross Anchor Road and Kilgore Bridge Road, approximately 2.5 miles from Woodruff.

Troopers say a 42-year-old in a Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on Cross Anchor Road as a 61-year-old driving a Toyota was traveling West on Cross Anchor Road and the two vehicles crashed head on.

The driver in the pickup was wearing a seat belt and was injured. He was transported to Spartanburg Medical by EMS, troopers say.

According to troopers, the driver in the Toyota was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Spartanburg Medical by EMS where he was pronounced dead. The individual was later identified as 61-year-old Frank Robert Klecker of Enoree. His exact cause of death is pending forensic examination.

The MAIT team is investigating the incident. Charges are pending.

