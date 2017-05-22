Investigators seek help locating missing Buncombe Co. man

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a man they say may be suffering from multiple medical conditions.

Deputies say Mark Thomas Stocksdale was last seen on Sunday, May 15 in the Candler community. They say he may be suffering from a number of medical conditions.

Stocksdale is reportedly 6-feet 2-inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Stocksdale is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

