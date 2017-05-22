Over 1k without power in Upstate counties after power lines knocked down due to storms

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, over 1,000 customers are without power in Anderson County and nearly 300 are without power in Oconee County.

At this time, Duke Energy is assessing the situation and has not released an estimated time of restoration.

Oconee County deputies say they have responded to 10 calls with trees and power lines down. They say at this time there is no apparent damage left.

Blue Ridge Electric is also working to restore power to their customers.

Most of the damage is around Walhalla High, Pickens Highway, and Christopher Lane.

According to the SC Realtime Traffic Information System, there is a collision in the area on SC 183 in Pickens, but we have not confirmed this is related to the outage.

