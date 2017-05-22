Silver alert issued for 61-year-old out of NC believed to be suffering from dementia

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver alert for a 61-year-old man.

Per the alert, Horace Ray Medlin was last seen on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh wearing a short sleeve button up khaki brown shirt, light blue jeans, black frame glasses and grey tennis shoes. He may also be traveling with a large black duffle bag.

Medlin stands approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has short brown hair and green eyes.

Medlin is believed to be suffering from dementia of some other cognitive impairment.

He may be headed to Galahad Drive in Raleigh.

Anyone with information about Medlin is asked to call Captain D.W. Brock at the Wake Med Hospital Police at 919-350-8171.

More news: Coroner IDs Upstate track coach, teacher killed in head-on collision in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.