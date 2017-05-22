Junior Kelly Bryant atop quarterback depth chart for Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Kelly Bryant will start summer camp as Clemson's starting quarterback and will get the first shot at replacing the Tigers' All-American Deshaun Watson.

Bryant was listed as the starter on the Tigers summer depth chart released on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound junior has spent the past two seasons as a backup for Watson and Nick Schussler.

Bryant is among six new starters on offense as the national championship Tigers retool, particularly in the skill positions. Along with Watson, receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott, tailback Wayne Gallman, and tight end Jordan Leggett are all starters who are off to the NFL.

Behind Bryant freshmen Zerrick Cooper and Johnson are listed as co-backups.

Clemson's defense has seven starters returning led by tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

