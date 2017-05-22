Chief: Deputy involved in collision in Pickens Co.

Scene of collision involving deputy in Pickens Co. (FOX Carolina 5/22/17)

The Easley Police chief confirms a Pickens County Deputy has been involved in a collision Monday night.

According to Chief Tim Tollison, the deputy was involved in an accident on Pendleton Street at E. Main Street.

Per the SC Realtime Traffic Information System, the collision occurred at 10:05 p.m.

Deputies say the deputy was not injured.

A red truck was involved in the wreck. Deputies are unsure of the driver's condition.

The collision is under investigation. No further details were immediately released.

