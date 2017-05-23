Anderson County woman uses catchy sign to warn speeders to slow down

An Anderson County mother has noticed an alarming trend in her neighborhood. Ashley Fields says people are speeding through the streets, as kids are playing, and neighbors are walking.

And while there haven't been any accidents yet, she's worried that could change if something is not done.

"We have a lot of people who speed through here and go really fast. Some of them get to the stop sign, barely stop and go through it, and we have a lot of children who play in the neighborhood and people who walk and exercise daily."

She's lived in Belton for 15 years, but says it wasn't until recently she noticed a change along her street.

"It's probably been going on for quite a few months now. A lot more traffic and people who don't live here. I think they're avoiding the main road because of police officers checking speeds."

So she made her own signs to slow the speeders down, but she says she would like to see more done, including putting in speed limit signs in her neighborhood.

We spoke with Holt Hopkins, the Deputy Administrator in Anderson County, to see what could be done. He says adding speed limit signs to neighborhoods isn't usually a problem, but they have to conduct a study first.

"We have to go in and assess the situation and look at the nature of the neighborhood. We typically do traffic counts and speed counts. That takes us a few weeks to complete."

The county also has an app that makes reporting non-emergency issues to the right people very easy. You can even upload photos to show what the problem is. You can find the link here on the Anderson County website.

Or you can contact the Anderson County Roads and Bridges Department here.

