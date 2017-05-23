WATCH: Group of geese teach lesson on pedestrian safety in Green - FOX Carolina 21

WATCH: Group of geese teach lesson on pedestrian safety in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Geese crossing the street using crosswalk in Greenville. (Source: Bobbie Green) Geese crossing the street using crosswalk in Greenville. (Source: Bobbie Green)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A group of geese in the Upstate are giving a lesson on pedestrian safety.

Bobbie Green captured the geese walking - or waddling - safely from one side of the street to the other using the cross walk.

The adorable video was captured on Millennium Boulevard in Greenville where Green gave the geese the right of way.

More news: Deputies: Fire destroying oldest continuously-operating SC bar deemed suspicious

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.