WATCH: Group of geese teach lesson on pedestrian safety in Greenville

Geese crossing the street using crosswalk in Greenville. (Source: Bobbie Green)

A group of geese in the Upstate are giving a lesson on pedestrian safety.

Bobbie Green captured the geese walking - or waddling - safely from one side of the street to the other using the cross walk.

The adorable video was captured on Millennium Boulevard in Greenville where Green gave the geese the right of way.

