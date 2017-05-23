WATCH: Group of geese teach lesson on pedestrian safety in Greenville

The coroner responded to the scene of a shooting in Fountain Inn Monday evening.More >
The coroner responded to the scene of a shooting in Fountain Inn Monday evening.More >
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >
The Easley Police chief confirms a Pickens County Deputy has been involved in a collision Monday night.More >
The Easley Police chief confirms a Pickens County Deputy has been involved in a collision Monday night.More >
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed a new law for use of child safety seats in cars.More >
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed a new law for use of child safety seats in cars.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed a double homicide investigation is underway after a late night shooting Saturday.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed a double homicide investigation is underway after a late night shooting Saturday.More >
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said Monday.More >
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said Monday.More >
The SC Highway Patrol and Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cross Anchor Road on Monday.More >
The SC Highway Patrol and Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cross Anchor Road on Monday.More >
The Greenville Police Department said a woman was arrested Friday after her young child called 911.More >
The Greenville Police Department said a woman was arrested Friday after her young child called 911.More >
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >
Fire officials are investigating the cause after South Carolina's oldest continuously-operating bar was burned to the ground over the weekend.More >
Fire officials are investigating the cause after South Carolina's oldest continuously-operating bar was burned to the ground over the weekend.More >
MANCHESTER, England (MEREDITH/AP) -- An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
MANCHESTER, England (MEREDITH/AP) -- An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
Roebuck Fire Department shared photos of a fiery crash where a driver was pulled from a burning car.More >
Roebuck Fire Department shared photos of a fiery crash where a driver was pulled from a burning car.More >
WalletHub released data on the best states for retired veterans based on 22 key metrics.More >
WalletHub released data on the best states for retired veterans based on 22 key metrics.More >
Cancer Survivors Park celebrates the Spirit of Survivorship Bridge with a private ribbon cutting ceremony and donor walk across the bridge. (5/21/17)
Cancer Survivors Park celebrates the Spirit of Survivorship Bridge with a private ribbon cutting ceremony and donor walk across the bridge. (5/21/17)
After a nearly 8-hour search, missing toddler Gabriel Hamby was located safely in the town of Iva about a quarter mile from his home.More >
After a nearly 8-hour search, missing toddler Gabriel Hamby was located safely in the town of Iva about a quarter mile from his home.More >
Dance students honor founder of Miss Marion's School of Dance and fallen Officer Jason Harris at recital.More >
Dance students honor founder of Miss Marion's School of Dance and fallen Officer Jason Harris at recital.More >