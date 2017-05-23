Addiction solutions to be discussed at Transformation Breakfast

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, The Family Effect Board, the Greenville County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, government officials, and other community members will gather to discuss battling substance abuse and addiction in the Upstate Tuesday at the 2017 Transformation Breakfast.

The Family Effect said the speakers will focus on the community impact of addiction and present a solution for fighting addiction in the community.

The Transformation Breakfast will be held at the TD Convention Center.

The Family Effect said it works “to reduce addiction as the leading cause of family collapse and harm to children by building community support for Phoenix Center programs through comprehensive marketing, advocacy, and development initiatives.”

The Phoenix Center is an addiction treatment and rehabilitation center in Greenville.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.