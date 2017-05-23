Kids bowl free this summer at 2 Upstate bowling alleys - FOX Carolina 21

Kids bowl free this summer at 2 Upstate bowling alleys

Posted: Updated:
Local bowling alleys offer free bowling for kids in summer program (FOX Carolina/ May 30, 2016) Local bowling alleys offer free bowling for kids in summer program (FOX Carolina/ May 30, 2016)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Very few things in life are free, except for bowling. At least for kids this summer!

The Kids Bowl Free program kicked off on Monday at bowling alleys throughout the country including two here in the Upstate.

On weekdays from now until September 8th kids can get two free games every day at The Big E in Gaffney and Paradise Lanes in Spartanburg.

Parents must register their children for the free bowling opportunities. Head to kidsbowlfree.com for more details.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.