Kids bowl free this summer at 2 Upstate bowling alleys

The coroner responded to the scene of a shooting in Fountain Inn Monday evening.More >
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >
The Easley Police chief confirms a Pickens County Deputy has been involved in a collision Monday night.More >
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed a new law for use of child safety seats in cars.More >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office confirmed a double homicide investigation is underway after a late night shooting Saturday.More >
Police have raised the death toll in a blast at an Ariana Grande concert to 22. At least 59 others were injured.More >
An Anderson County mother has noticed an alarming trend in her neighborhood.More >
The Greenville Police Department said a woman was arrested Friday after her young child called 911.More >
A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said Monday.More >
The SC Highway Patrol and Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cross Anchor Road on Monday.More >
Fire officials are investigating the cause after South Carolina's oldest continuously-operating bar was burned to the ground over the weekend.More >
MANCHESTER, England (MEREDITH/AP) -- An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
Roebuck Fire Department shared photos of a fiery crash where a driver was pulled from a burning car.More >
WalletHub released data on the best states for retired veterans based on 22 key metrics.More >
Cancer Survivors Park celebrates the Spirit of Survivorship Bridge with a private ribbon cutting ceremony and donor walk across the bridge. (5/21/17)
After a nearly 8-hour search, missing toddler Gabriel Hamby was located safely in the town of Iva about a quarter mile from his home.More >
Dance students honor founder of Miss Marion's School of Dance and fallen Officer Jason Harris at recital.More >
