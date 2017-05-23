Kids bowl free this summer at 2 Upstate bowling alleys

Very few things in life are free, except for bowling. At least for kids this summer!

The Kids Bowl Free program kicked off on Monday at bowling alleys throughout the country including two here in the Upstate.

On weekdays from now until September 8th kids can get two free games every day at The Big E in Gaffney and Paradise Lanes in Spartanburg.

Parents must register their children for the free bowling opportunities. Head to kidsbowlfree.com for more details.

